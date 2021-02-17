PNP reports 58 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Fifty-eight more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 10398.

Thirty-seven more COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 10870.

Of these, 441 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31.

The government has said uniformed personnel were among the priorities in the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program.

The program is expected to start this year, with vaccine rollout expected this month.