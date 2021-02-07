PNP reports 57 more COVID-19 cases; recoveries rise to 9,753

(Eagle News) — Thirty-eight more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP recovery total to 9753.

Fifty-seven additional cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 10431.

Of these, 649 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP death toll remains at 29.

Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program that is slated to start this year.

The government has said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, thereby providing indirect protection to the remaining members of the population.

The Philippine government has said the over 9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses secured from the COVAX facility are expected to arrive by April.