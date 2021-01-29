PNP reports 56 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Fifty-six more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional COVID-19 recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 9,439.

Forty-one additional cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 10,042.

Of these, 575 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP death toll due to COVID-19 remains at 28.

Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program slated to start this year.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 inoculation of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, thereby giving indirect protection to the rest.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca.