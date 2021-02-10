PNP reports 52 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Fifty-two more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 9988.

Fifteen additional COVID-19 cases also led to an increase in COVID-19 cases among police personnel to 10534.

Of these, 516 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 30.

The government is gearing up for a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program slated to start this year.

It has released a list of priority groups for the program.

Included in the list are uniformed personnel, including policemen, who are among the country’s frontliners.