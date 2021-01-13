PNP reports 49 more COVID-19 cases, 27 more recoveries

(Eagle News) — Twenty-seven more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 9,008.

Forty-nine more cases, however, also pushed the COVID-19 total among police personnel to 9381.

Of these, 345 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 28.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen–are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program as soon as a vaccine is available.

It said it was targeting herd immunity with the vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population.

The government has so far banned foreign travelers from over 30 countries following reports of the UK and South African COVID-19 virus strains there.

On Wednesday, the DOH and the Philippine Genome Center confirmed the presence of the UK COVID-19 strain in the country, after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon his arrival from Dubai.