PNP reports 47 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–Forty-seven more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 29245.

Of these, 1315 were active.

Ninety-seven more recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 27852.

An additional death was also reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 78.

The inoculation of PNP personnel is ongoing.

On Friday, July 16, the Department of Health said 16 additional Delta variant cases had been detected in the Philippines.

Of these, 11 were local cases while five were returning overseas Filipinos.

Of the 11 local cases, two were in Metro Manila.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant, first detected in India, was on track to becoming the globally dominant COVID-19 variant due to its transmissibility.

The DOH has said the variant could be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

While one Alpha variant-positive person can infect four to five people, the DOH said a Delta variant-positive person can infect eight people.