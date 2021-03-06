PNP reports 44 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Forty-four more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 11037.

Thirty-eight additional cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 11613.

Of these, 545 are active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were among several who received vaccines against COVID-19 in a vaccination drive that kicked off on Monday.

Apart from uniformed personnel such as policemen, medical frontliners are also priorities in the vaccination drive that is still ongoing.