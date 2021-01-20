PNP reports 43 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News)–Forty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.
The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the total COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel rose to 9141.
Twenty-four additional cases, however, pushed the total to 9645.
Of these, 476 were active.
No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 28.
The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government said uniformed personnel, including the police, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.
The Food and Drug Administration has so far approved the emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, with others underway.
The government said it was targeting inoculation of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.