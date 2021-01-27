PNP reports 41 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Forty-one more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 9,355.

Forty-seven additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 cases among police personnel to 9,956.

Of these, 573 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll in the PNP remains at 28.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Among those to be prioritized in a COVID-19 vaccination program are uniformed personnel, including policemen.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to implement the law and enforce patrol operations.

Earlier, the PNP forged an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health and wellness of policemen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.