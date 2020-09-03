PNP reports 41 additional COVID-19 cases within its ranks

(Eagle News)–Forty-one more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

With the additional cases, the Philippine National Police said the tally of confirmed cases rose to 4,220 as of Wednesday evening.

The PNP said no additional deaths have been reported, so the total number of fatalities remains at 16.

Recoveries rose to 2938, with the additional 96 recoveries reported. The previous day, the recoveries were at 2,842.

Suspect cases are at 2871, while probable cases are at 707.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said police personnel would continue to man quarantine checkpoints with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine.