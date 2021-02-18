PNP reports 39 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Thirty-nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 10437.

Thirty-three more PNP COVID-19 cases were reported, pushing the total to 10903.

Of these, according to PNP data, 435 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31.

The government has said uniformed personnel, including policemen, were among the priorities in a COVID-19 vaccination slated this year.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected to start this month.

The Philippines has so far reported 553,424 COVID-19 cases.