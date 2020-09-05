PNP reports 39 additional COVID-19 cases among police personnel

(Eagle News)–Thirty-nine additional police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional cases as of Friday night, the total is now at 4330.

Four more recoveries brought the total to 3001.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the tally remains at 16.

Suspect cases are at 2983, while probable cases are at 699.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP earlier said it would continue to man quarantine checkpoints with Metro Manila now under a general community quarantine.

Metro Manila is expected to remain under the quarantine classification until the end of the month.