PNP reports 38 additional COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Thirty-eight more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the total number of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 so far reached 7811.

Thirty-four new cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 8245.

Of these, the PNP said 407 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 27.

The PNP has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

The PNP remains among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has said uniformed personnel, including the police, were among the priorities in the country’s vaccination program against COVID-19 once a vaccine becomes available.

The government said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.