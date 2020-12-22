PNP reports 35 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Thirty-five more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8371.

Seventeen additional cases, however, pushed the total COVID-19 cases among police personnel to 8735.

Of these, the PNP said 337 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said it would prioritize uniformed personnel, including police personnel, in a COVID-19 national vaccination program should a vaccine be available in the country.

The police are among the country’s frontliners, as they continue to man checkpoints and enforce laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic.