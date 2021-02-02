PNP reports 34 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Thirty-four more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 9576.

Thirty-three additional cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 10,219.

Of these, 614 were active.

The PNP has reported an additional death due to COVID-19, bringing the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 29.

Uniformed personnel, including the police, are among the priorities in a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program that is expected to start this year.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

The Food and Drug Administration has so far issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.