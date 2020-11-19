PNP reports 33 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News)–Thirty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The recovery total rose to 7366 with the additional recoveries, the PNP said.

Fourteen additional cases pushed the COVID-19 total to 7771.

Of these, 380 were active.

The death toll was so far at 25, with no additional deaths reported.

The police are still among the country’s frontliners as they continue to enforce laws.

The PNP has vowed to ensure the protection of its personnel, and has inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center for medical services.

The government has said COVID-19 cases were declining overall, but it cautioned the public against being complacent, saying a COVID-19 spike could still take place.