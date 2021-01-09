PNP reports 31 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Thirty-one more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 tally rose to 8861.

Thirty-seven additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9219.

Of these, 330 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 total remains at 28.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.

The government said among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program, once a vaccine becomes available, are policemen.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.