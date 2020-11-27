PNP reports 31 more COVID-19 cases, 49 more recoveries

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel have breached the 8,000 mark.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 31 COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 8,008 as of Thursday night.

Of these, 381 were active.

Forty-nine additional recoveries pushed the recovery total to 7601.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 26.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.