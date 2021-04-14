PNP reports 288 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

Data released by the Philippine National Police on Wednesday, April 14, showed the additional 288 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 17917.

Of these, 2481 were active.

Almost 200, or 197, more recoveries were reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 15389.

An additional death also pushed the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 47.

Earlier, the PNP announced PNP Chief Debold Sinas was among those in the police force who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the Palace to re-impose an enhanced community quarantine over the Greater Manila Area.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 4 but this was extended until April 11.

The Palace later said the Greater Manila Area, including other areas, would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.