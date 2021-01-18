PNP reports 25 more COVID-19 recoveries, 70 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Twenty-five more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the PNP COVID-19 recovery total was now at 9087, with the additional recoveries.

Seventy additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9595.

Of these, 480 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 28.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen–were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

The government has said it was eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, thereby providing indirect protection to the rest.