PNP reports 24 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Twenty-four more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 9293.

Thirty-one additional cases, however, brought the PNP COVID-19 taly to 9840.

Of these, 519 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 28.

The Philippine government has said it was eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity, a phenomenon in which most of the population provides indirect protection to the rest by being immune to an infectious disease.

Uniformed personnel–including policemen–are among those to be prioritized in the COVID-19 vaccination program, which is expected to start this year.

The Food and Drug Administration has so far issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and is expected to issue other EUAs for other vaccines soon.