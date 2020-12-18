PNP reports 24 more COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel

(Eagle News) — Twenty-four more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8222.

Seventeen additional cases, however, pushed the PNP tally to 8654.

Of these, 405 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel including policemen were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

The government said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity, where most of the population provides indirect protection to the rest by being immune to an infectious disease.