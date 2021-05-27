PNP reports 233 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Philippine National Police data, the 233 additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 23376.

Of these, 1725 were active.

Seventy additional recoveries also led to an increase in the COVID-19 recovery total of the PNP.

That total is now at 21,587.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said the military and the police should be among those prioritized in the country’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar thanked Duterte for his statement, noting that the police were among the Philippines’ frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least three quarantine facilities have been set up in Camp Crame for COVID-19-hit PNP personnel.