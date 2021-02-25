PNP reports 23 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) — Twenty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 10685.

Thirty-six additional cases, however, pushed the PNP total cases to 11176.

Of these, 460 were active.

No additional deaths were reported; the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31.

Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 vaccination program that is slated to start this year.

President Rodrigo Duterte urged the public to wait, noting that 75 percent of the vaccines had been cornered by other countries.