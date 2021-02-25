Metro

PNP reports 23 more COVID-19 recoveries

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — Twenty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 10685.

Thirty-six additional cases, however, pushed the PNP total cases to 11176.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Of these, 460 were active.

No additional deaths were reported; the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31.

Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 vaccination program that is slated to start this year.

President Rodrigo Duterte urged the public to wait, noting that 75 percent of the vaccines had been cornered by other countries.

Related Posts