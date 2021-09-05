PNP reports 219 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Philippine National Police data released on Sunday, Sept. 5, the additional 219 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases in the police force to 355561.

Of these, 2181 were active.

Recoveries rose to 33272 including the additional 113 recoveries.

The death toll is at 108 with no additional COVID-19 deaths among police personnel reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte said uniformed personnel should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said 45.46 percent of the police force has so far been fully vaccinated.