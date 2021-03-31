PNP reports 206 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported over 200 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data, the additional 206 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 14874.

Of these, 2257 were active.

PNP COVID-19 recoveries rose to 12580, including the 194 additional ones.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 37.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal are on their third day under an enhanced community quarantine, which was re-imposed by the government in a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Under the ECQ, residents of those areas collectively called as the NCR Plus bubble area shall remain as “homeliners,” with only those working in industries allowed to operate under the ECQ, other authorized persons outside of residences, and those availing of necessities allowed to leave their homes.

The Department of Health has recommended an extension of the ECQ for another week but the Palace has said the proposal would be studied.