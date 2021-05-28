PNP reports 200 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Two-hundred more police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among police personnel to 23571.

Of these, the PNP said 1740 were active.

Over 100–or 184–more recoveries were reported, pushing the total recoveries to 21766.

An additional PNP COVID-19 death pushed the death toll to 65.

The police are among the Philippines’ frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the country’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program.

The PNP has said it has at least three COVID-19 quarantine facilities for PNP COVID-19-hit personnel.