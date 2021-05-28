Metro

PNP reports 200 more COVID-19 cases

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — Two-hundred more police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among police personnel to 23571.

Of these, the PNP said 1740 were active.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Over 100–or 184–more recoveries were reported, pushing the total recoveries to 21766.

An additional PNP COVID-19 death pushed the death toll to 65.

The police are among the Philippines’ frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the country’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program.

The PNP has said it has at least three COVID-19 quarantine facilities for PNP COVID-19-hit personnel.

Related Posts