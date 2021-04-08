PNP reports 194 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported almost 200 additional COVID-19 cases.

According to PNP data released on Thursday, April 8, the additional 194 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 16614.

Of these, 2596 were active.

Over 100, or 142, more police personnel have recovered, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 13978.

Among the PNP personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 was PNP Chief Debold Sinas.

Sinas has designated Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as the PNP officer-in-charge while he is recovering.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, prompting the Palace to re-impose an enhanced community quarantine over the Greater Manila Area.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 4, but the Palace extended the same for at least another week in an attempt to curb the surge.