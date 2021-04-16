PNP reports 194 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — At least 200 more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.

Recent Philippine National Police data showed the additional 194 COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 18262.

Of these, 2449 were active.

Over 200, or 215, additional recoveries also pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 15764.

Two additional deaths led to an increase in PNP COVID-19 deaths. now at 49.

The police are among the country’s front-liners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines has kicked off its vaccination drive, so far with the inoculation of medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with co-morbidities.

The country is, however, also dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases which the Palace has attributed to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants.