PNP reports 184 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional 184 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 27456.

Of these, 1765 were active.

One hundred more recoveries, meanwhile, were reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 25618.

One additional death was reported; the PNP COVID-19 death toll is now at 73.

The police are among the Philippines’ frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar recently received his first COVID-19 dose during the ceremonial inoculation of police personnel in Camp Crame.