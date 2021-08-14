PNP reports 174 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–Over 100 more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the 174 additional cases pushed the total cases to 32239.

Of these, 1915 were active.

Recoveries rose to 30235 including the additional 100 recoveries.

The death toll remains at 89, with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said uniformed personnel should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

The police are part of the A4 category of prioritization.