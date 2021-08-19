PNP reports 162 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional PNP COVID-19 cases pushed the total cases to 32,919.

Of these, the PNP said, 1814 were active.

Recoveries rose to 31007, including the additional 331 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 98, with no additional deaths reported.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said uniformed personnel should be among the priorities in the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program.

So far, the inoculation of policemen under the A4 category is ongoing.