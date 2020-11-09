PNP reports 16 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News)–Sixteen more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said as a result, the PNP COVID-19 tally as of Monday night rose to 7056.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 7520.

Of these, the PNP said 440 were active.

The death toll, the PNP said, was still at 24, with no additional deaths reported.

The police remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has said that while COVID-19 cases were decreasing, there was no room for complacency and the public should continue to practise safety and health protocols.