PNP reports 159 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to the PNP, the additional 159 COVID-19 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 tally to 33975.

Of these, 1778 were active.

Recoveries rose to 32095 including the additional 131 new recoveries.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 102.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar has said around 40 percent of the police force was already fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

