PNP reports 141 more COVID-19 cases, 220 additional recoveries

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

Recent data from the Philippine National Police showed the additional 141 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 18806.

Of these, 2149 were active.

Over 200, or 220, more recoveries were reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 16,606.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 51.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, they are among the priorities in the country’s vaccination drive, which kicked off in March.

So far, medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities are being inoculated.

The government had said it was targeting inoculation of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.