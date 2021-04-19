PNP reports 140 more COVID-19 cases; PNP COVID-19 death toll at 51

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 140 COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 18669.

Of these, 2228 were active.

Over 100, or 188, additional recoveries also led to an increase in the PNP COVID-19 recovery total, now at 16390.

Two additional deaths on Saturday pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 51, a separate PNP statement said.

According to the PNP, the first death was a 40-year-old male cop assigned in Mountain Province.

He died due to Acute Respiratory Failure.

The second death was a 49-year-old male cop assigned in General Santos City.

He had a comorbidity and died due to severe pneumonia.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas has extended his condolences to the bereaved families and assured them they would be given the assistance they need.

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, even as its vaccination drive kicked off in March.

So far, medical workers, persons with comorbidities, and senior citizens are being inoculated.