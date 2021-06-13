PNP reports 132 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to recent PNP data, the additional 132 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases to 25653.

Of these, 1840 were active.

Recoveries also rose to 23743, including the additional 160 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 70 with no additional deaths reported.

The police are among the Philippines’ frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

The PNP has said there are at least three COVID-19 quarantine facilities for its personnel in Camp Crame.