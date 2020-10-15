PNP reports 130 more COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel

(Eagle News)–Over 100 more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the added 130 recoveries pushed the recovery tally to 5858 as of Wednesday night.

Twenty-nine more COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 6527.

Of these, the PNP said 649 were active.

The death toll remains at 20 as no additional fatality has been reported.

The police continue to man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making them one of the country’s frontliners.

The PNP earlier signed an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health of police personnel.

According to PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan, policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty were also entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.