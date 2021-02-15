PNP reports 122 more COVID-19 recoveries

(Eagle News) –Over 100 more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 122 recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 10,270.

The PNP COVID-19 total, however, also increased, now at 10,782, with the addition of 101 cases.

Of these, 481 were active.

One additional death was reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 31.

Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the list of priorities in the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program that is expected to start this year.

The government has said COVID-19 vaccine rollout would start this month.

The government has said it was targeting inoculation of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.