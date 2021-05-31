PNP reports 116 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent PNP data, the additional 116 COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 23,983.

Of these, 1850 were active.

Seventy-three additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 22,067.

One additional death also pushed the PNP COVID-19 death toll to 66.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said the police and the military should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

At least three quarantine facilities have been set up for PNP COVID-19 patients in Camp Crame, the PNP has said.