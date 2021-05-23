PNP reports 115 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Philippine National Police data, the additional 115 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 22754.

Almost 100–or 92–recoveries pushed the recovery total to 21,208.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 63.

Earlier, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar expressed his condolences to the family of the PNP’s latest COVID-19 fatality, a 55-year-old police captain assigned with a National Support Unit.

Without identifying the police officer, Eleazar said he tested positive on April 16 and was admitted to a Metro Manila hospital.

After 35 days of confinement, he succumbed to the virus.

Eleazar urged policemen to exercise precaution, noting that the virus was “still there.”

“Pinapaabot ko po ang aking taos-pusong pakikiramay sa pamilya ng ating namayapang pulis (I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of our dead policeman),” Eleazar said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said policemen and soldiers should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination, which is still ongoing.