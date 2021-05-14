PNP reports 111 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.
Recent Philippine National Police data showed the additional 111 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 21633.
Of these, 1426 were active.
Over 100–or 106–more recoveries also pushed PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 20147.
No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 60.
Earlier, the PNP said then-PNP Chief Debold Sinas was among those who tested positive for COVID-19.
He has since recovered.
Sinas then urged policemen not to self-medicate and to immediately seek medical help once the symptoms of COVID-19 are felt.
Sinas retired on May 8 after reaching the mandatory age of retirement.
He was replaced by Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.