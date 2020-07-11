PNP reports 1044 COVID-19 cases in its ranks

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has breached the 1000 mark.

The PNP said the 1044 cases were as of July 10, 6 p.m.

Over 400, or 462, have so far recovered.

Nine deaths were reported.

Suspected cases are at 1364 and probable cases at 651.

At least three policemen from Cebu have died due to COVID-19.

Cebu is so far the only city that remains under an enhanced community quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte had lamented what he said was the Cebuanos’ slow response to the pandemic, and sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to oversee the COVID-19 response there.