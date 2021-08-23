PNP: Quarantine control points in place across borders in NCR during MECQ

(Eagle News) — Quarantine control points will still be in place across borders in Metro Manila for the duration of the modified enhanced community quarantine, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the control points will be manned and supervised by policemen to ensure the restrictions for the duration of the community quarantine are followed.

He said the new quarantine did not mean that non-eligible individuals could already cross borders, noting that authorized persons outside of residences by virtue of their intent to avail of essential goods can only make their purchases within their respective cities.

He said only one consumer-APOR will be allowed to go out per household.

Unlike the MECQ implemented in Metro Manila in April this year, today’s MECQ implementation is stricter especially when it comes to mass gatherings, Eleazar said.

“Kung dati ay may alfresco dining, or yung outdoor dining services, sa MECQ ngayon ay hindi po allowed yun at kung dati ay may religious gathering na ang venue capacity ay hanggang 10 percent, ngayon ay hindi pinapayagan ito. Online services ang ating mga religious activities under today’s MECQ,” he added.

He urged the public to abide by the restrictions, saying the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases was to ensure public safety.

“Pagbabasehan po ng PNP ang mga guidelines na ito para ipatupad sa aming pagbabantay sa mga checkpoints at sa ibat ibang lugar kung saan pupunta ang ating mga kababayan at siguraduhin din na kung sila ay allowed lumabas na they will be observing minimum public health standards,” Eleazar said.