PNP promotes 11 senior police officers

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police on Friday, July 23, promoted 11 senior police officers.

In a statement, the PNP said now with a one-star rank were Police Brigadier General Ritchie Medardo A. Posadas, Police Brigadier General John G. Guyguyon and Police Brigadier General Rudolph B. Dimas.

Also promoted were now Police Colonel Leovigilda B. Bedia,Police Colonel Charles L. Domallig, Police Colonel Damian D. Olsim, Police Colonel Jacinto R. Malinao, Jr , Police Colonel Berniel P. Gotoman, Police Colonel Raquel B. Lingayo, Police Colonel Juliet L. Lumiwes and Police Colonel Julius B. Cruz.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar congratulated the police officers for their feat in ceremonies in Camp Crame.

He said he expects their continued cooperation in the cleansing of police ranks.

“You must prove that you truly deserve the people’s trust, respect and confidence as credible and effective police officers,” Eleazar added.