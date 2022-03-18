PNP posts 17 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has logged 17 additional COVID-19 cases, it said on Friday, March 18.

With the additional cases, PNP data showed the total PNP COVID-19 cases were now at 20.

Two recoveries pushed the total PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 48705.

No additional deaths were reported.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll therefore remains at 128.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has said the alert level would likely remain until the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term.