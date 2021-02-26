PNP-PDEA misencounter fatalities rise to 4; NBI to also probe incident

(Eagle News) — The number of fatalities in the Feb. 24 misencounter between members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has risen to four.

Aside from the two Quezon City police officers earlier reported, two more had passed away — one PDEA agent, and another PDEA informant.

This was confirmed by PDEA director general Wilkins VIllanueva.

The policemen who died were identified as PCpl Lauro de Guzman and PCpl Galvin Eric Garado. Both were assigned at the District Special Operations Group (DSOU) of the ­Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Both the PNP and the PDEA have formed a joint board of inquiry to investigate the incident, and to determine what led to the misencounter.

The Department of Justice has also directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the matter.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have also set committee hearings on the incident next week.

