PNP: P4 million worth of unauthorized COVID-19 test kits seized in Parañaque; 3 arrested

(Eagle News) –Authorities seized P4 million worth of unauthorized COVID-19 test kits in Parañaque City on Tuesday, May 13.

The Philippine National Police said also arrested in the entrapment operation were Ace Dimapilis, Charisse Purino, and Aldin Bacaran, after they sold 250 boxes of the WONDFO Rapid Test Kit, each box containing 20 WONDFO rapid test kits all worth P1.2 million to a police poseur-buyer online.

The PNP said the suspects subsequently failed to present a License To Operate (LTO) or special permit to sell and distribute the test kits, in compliance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Circular No. 2020-016, and show authority to possess a gun reloader and live ammunition.

Apart from the test kits, the gun reloader and live ammo, seized from the suspects were one digital reloading scale, and one timer, among others.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said further investigation showed that the arrested suspects were sub-leaders of a bigger online group involved in illegal online selling of unauthorized COVID-19 rapid test kits led by Chinese nationals.

The suspects are facing criminal charges.

“This would be a clear message to all companies and other online sellers that selling of all types of FDA-certified COVID-19 test kits (RT-PCR, antibody, antigen based) is strictly prohibited through online and anyone caught doing this may face criminal charges,” Eleazar said.