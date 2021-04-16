PNP: P3.9 million worth of shabu seized in separate buy-bust operations in Manila; 4 arrested

(Eagle News) — The police seized P3.9 million worth of shabu in separate buy-bust operations in Manila this week, the Philippine National Police said on Friday, April 16.

In a statement, PNP Chief Debold Sinas said also arrested in the operations were four individuals.

The first operation in Pandacan on Monday resulted in the confiscation of around 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000 from Bellia Odin, Sinas said.

Sinas said Abdulmanan Buisan was arrested in a follow-up operation in Malate the day after.

That operation resulted in the seizure of 367 grams of shabu worth P2,499,680.

On Wednesday, Sinas said Sarah Manonog and Marissa Manansala, were nabbed in another buy-bust operation in Tondo, resulting in the confiscation of 160 grams of shabu sealed in 18 sachets worth P1,088,000.

The PNP said the evidence will be submitted to the Manila Police District – Crime Laboratory Office.

The suspects, meanwhile, are temporarily under police custody as charges are being prepared against them.