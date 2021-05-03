PNP: P3.4 million worth of shabu seized in Tarlac buy-bust; 2 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P3.4 million worth of shabu in Tarlac on Saturday, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, two, Cervando Gayas Jr., 26; and Aurora Gayas Montano, 29; were arrested by joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office III,Tarlac Police Provincial Office and Concepcion Municipal Police Station during the buy-bust operation along Magalang-Concepcion Road, in Barangay San Francisco, Concepcion.

The PNP said apart from the more or less 500 grams of shabu, seized from the suspects were one Vivo cellphone, one P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money and seven bundles of boodle money.

The suspects are now in PDEA custody and are facing criminal charges.

“The PNP’s campaign on illegal drugs will continue without let-up and will be pursued until illegal drug syndicates are neutralized in the country,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.